Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Max Arteaga, left, from Houston, and Department of the Navy civilians assigned to Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team assess equipment in the aft galley onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 6, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class David C. Fines)