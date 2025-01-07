Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Max Arteaga, center, from Houston, and a Department of the Navy civilian assigned to Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team assess equipment in the aft galley onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 6, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class David C. Fines)
|01.06.2025
|01.07.2025 16:50
|8824209
|250106-N-JF009-2045
|5568x3712
|1.12 MB
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|4
|0
