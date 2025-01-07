Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Max Arteaga, left, from Houston, and Department of the Navy civilians assigned to Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team assess equipment in the aft galley onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in Bremerton, Washington, Jan. 6, 2025. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class David C. Fines)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 8824208
    VIRIN: 250106-N-JF009-2003
    Resolution: 4631x3087
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Contractors assess USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    galley
    shipyard
    USS Ronald Reagan
    COMNAVAIRPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download