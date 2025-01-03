Fisher House for Families of the Fallen train for family stays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Rebekah Alexis, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations Fisher House for Families of the Fallen manager on duty, prepares the kitchen for breakfast service at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2024. The 8,462 square-foot house has nine suites, including private, handicapped-accessible bathrooms and common areas, a multi-cooking station kitchen and large communal dining and family rooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)