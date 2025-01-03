Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holistic Health and Fitness

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Holistic Health and Fitness

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    The holistic health and fitness system is the Army’s primary investment in Soldier readiness and lethality. It seeks to optimize physical and non-physical performance, reduce injury rates, and improve rehabilitation after injury, ultimately increasing the overall readiness of the total Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:53
    Photo ID: 8823980
    VIRIN: 241025-O-GG373-7955
    Resolution: 1080x774
    Size: 391.91 KB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army provides Soldiers, Families variety of mind, body resources

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    H2F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download