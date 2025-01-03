The holistic health and fitness system is the Army’s primary investment in Soldier readiness and lethality. It seeks to optimize physical and non-physical performance, reduce injury rates, and improve rehabilitation after injury, ultimately increasing the overall readiness of the total Army.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8823980
|VIRIN:
|241025-O-GG373-7955
|Resolution:
|1080x774
|Size:
|391.91 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holistic Health and Fitness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army provides Soldiers, Families variety of mind, body resources
No keywords found.