    USS Higgins Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Conducts Small Arms Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241231-N-HT008-1007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 31, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) participate in a small-arms qualification range in the South China Sea, Dec. 31. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 06:04
    Photo ID: 8823677
    VIRIN: 241231-N-HT008-1038
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 992.49 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Small Arms Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USS Higgins
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Teamwork

