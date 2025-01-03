USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-N-FS097-2172 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 3rd Class Sitley Deleon, of Fresno, Calif., observes flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)