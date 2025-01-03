USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-N-AC395-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Christopher Granberg, left, of Fresno, Calif., installs a nose wheel steering power unit on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)