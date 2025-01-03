241209-N-YL391-1001.DNG YOKOSUKA (Dec. 09, 2024) Musician 2nd Class Joseph R. Beaver performs as part of the U. S. 7th Fleet Band's Holiday Brass Quintet at a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)
This work, Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band participate in a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.