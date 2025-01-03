Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band participate in a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band participate in a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ralph Musni 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    241209-N-YL391-1001.DNG YOKOSUKA (Dec. 09, 2024) Musician 2nd Class James Brownell (trombone instrumentalist) performs as part of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Holiday Brass Quintet at a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 02:20
    Photo ID: 8823539
    VIRIN: 241209-N-YL391-1001
    Resolution: 5601x3727
    Size: 13.68 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band participate in a Tree-Lighting Ceremony aboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

