    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) SOQ [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) SOQ

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 18, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jalen Bethea performs daily operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 18, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 01:24
    Photo ID: 8823500
    VIRIN: 241218-N-FS061-4003
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) SOQ [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Europe
    U.S. Europe and North Africa Command
    USNAVEU

