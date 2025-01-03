USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) SOQ

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 18, 2024) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Alexander Bickel poses for a photo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), Dec. 18, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2025 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8823497
|VIRIN:
|241218-N-FS061-4004
|Resolution:
|3334x5001
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
