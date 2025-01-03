USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) SOQ

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 19, 2024) Photo raster created to highlight U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jalen Bethea being selected as the Sailors of the quarter aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) patrol, Dec. 19, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)