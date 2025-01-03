TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor
Now flown by Rear Admiral Mike Spencer
Original is at NAWDC HQ TOPGUN
By Tim Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8823297
|VIRIN:
|250106-N-KF756-2814
|Resolution:
|3176x2114
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.