Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor
    Now flown by Rear Admiral Mike Spencer
    Original is at NAWDC HQ TOPGUN
    By Tim Klanderud

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 17:16
    Photo ID: 8823297
    VIRIN: 250106-N-KF756-2814
    Resolution: 3176x2114
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TOPGUN: Maverick F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Watercolor, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RDML
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    TOPGUN Maverick
    F/A-18E-F Super Hornet
    F/A-18E/F

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download