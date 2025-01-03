53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, America's First Corps commander, Col. Joseph Greenlee, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command deputy commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, 593d ESC senior noncommissioned officer, Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing Commander, and senior leaders from the 53d Transportation Battalion, greeted Soldiers from the battalion's headquarters element returning from Poland as they disembark an aircraft, December 31, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)