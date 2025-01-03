Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, America's First Corps commander, Col. Joseph Greenlee, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command deputy commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, 593d ESC senior noncommissioned officer, Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing Commander, and senior leaders from the 53d Transportation Battalion, greeted Soldiers from the battalion's headquarters element returning from Poland as they disembark an aircraft, December 31, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 8823293
    VIRIN: 241231-A-HL390-1192
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment [Image 17 of 17], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment
    53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    redeployment
    Poland
    family
    partnership
    Army Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download