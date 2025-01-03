Soldiers of the 53d Transportation Battalion, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, returning from Poland reunite with Family during a redeployment ceremony, December 31, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8823282
|VIRIN:
|241231-A-HL390-1432
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment [Image 17 of 17], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.