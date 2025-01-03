53d Transportation Battalion Headquarters Redeployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 53d Transportation Battalion, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, returning from Poland reunite with Family during a redeployment ceremony, December 31, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer)