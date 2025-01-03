Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony at NMRTC Beaufort [Image 2 of 2]

    Promotion Ceremony at NMRTC Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Lieutenant Tikina Carpenter was promoted on Friday January 3rd, 2025. She is pictured here with Captain Tracy Isaac, Commanding Officer Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Navy Support Facility, and Director of Naval Hospital Beaufort.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 8823062
    VIRIN: 250103-N-CQ135-2425
    Resolution: 4872x4016
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony at NMRTC Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

