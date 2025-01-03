Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony at NMRTC Beaufort [Image 1 of 2]

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Lieutenant Tikina Carpenter was promoted on Friday January 3rd, 2025. Her spouse places her newly achieved rank on her shoulder.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 14:45
    Photo ID: 8823054
    VIRIN: 250103-N-CQ135-7338
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.92 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Promotion Ceremony at NMRTC Beaufort [Image 2 of 2], by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NH Beaufort

