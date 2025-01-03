On January 1, 2025, Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez welcomed their daughter Azula, who was the first to be born at William Beaumont Army Medical Center for 2025. Azula arrived in the morning at 12:42 a.m. Both parents are active duty Soldiers with Iron Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8823050
|VIRIN:
|250102-A-OE179-1001
|Resolution:
|2008x3008
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WBAMC's New Year Baby 2025, by SGT Paulina Cervantes Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
