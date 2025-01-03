Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC's New Year Baby 2025

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Paulina Cervantes Delgadillo 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    On January 1, 2025, Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez welcomed their daughter Azula, who was the first to be born at William Beaumont Army Medical Center for 2025. Azula arrived in the morning at 12:42 a.m. Both parents are active duty Soldiers with Iron Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery.

    This work, WBAMC's New Year Baby 2025, by SGT Paulina Cervantes Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

