WBAMC's New Year Baby 2025

On January 1, 2025, Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez welcomed their daughter Azula, who was the first to be born at William Beaumont Army Medical Center for 2025. Azula arrived in the morning at 12:42 a.m. Both parents are active duty Soldiers with Iron Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery.