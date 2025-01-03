JTF-NCR forward deploys for President Carter's State Funeral

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing load equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, in preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 2, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Lebens)