U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing load equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, in preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 2, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 14:27
|Photo ID:
|8823022
|VIRIN:
|250102-D-RJ686-2524
|Resolution:
|8156x4588
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-NCR forward deploys for President Carter's State Funeral [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.