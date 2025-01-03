Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-NCR forward deploys for President Carter's State Funeral [Image 10 of 10]

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing load equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, in preparations for a state funeral honoring former President Jimmy Carter, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 2, 2025. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

