USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241230-N-ND955-1018 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Dec. 30, 2024) – Damage Control Fireman Ingrid Altamirano Reyes, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), checks a danger tag aboard the ship, in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 30, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gauge Tawney)