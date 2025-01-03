A volunteer is exposed to cold air in environmental test chamber after undergoing a treatment called ischemic preconditioning, which uses a blood pressure cuff to increase blood flow to the hands and improve manual dexterity in cold-weather environments.
|04.01.2024
|01.06.2025 11:23
|8822892
|240401-A-EU612-4419
|1024x768
|506.77 KB
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|2
|0
USARIEM is Updating Guidance on Cold-Weather Injuries
