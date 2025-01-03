250104-N-SW048-1087 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 4, 2025) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8822803
|VIRIN:
|250104-N-SW048-1087
|Resolution:
|5004x3336
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.