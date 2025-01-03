250103-N-UQ809-1095 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8822786
|VIRIN:
|250103-N-UQ809-1095
|Resolution:
|3679x2453
|Size:
|953.17 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.