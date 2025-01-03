Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250103-N-UQ809-1018 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2025) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)