    Truman's Deployment [Image 7 of 11]

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.03.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    250103-N-TN409-1235 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2025) An E/A-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 144, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 06:22
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

