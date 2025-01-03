250102-N-WO287-1056 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 2, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, delivers cargo from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2025 06:22
|Photo ID:
|8822767
|VIRIN:
|250102-N-WO287-1056
|Resolution:
|4758x3172
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 23 of 23], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.