Truman's Deployment

250102-N-WO287-1056 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 2, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, delivers cargo from the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)