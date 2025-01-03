Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241122-N-FS097-3024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 22, 2024) Sailors prepare an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Warhawks” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, during night fly operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 22, 2024. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 8822684
    VIRIN: 241122-N-FS097-3024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Ocean
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download