USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241122-N-FS097-3024 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 22, 2024) Sailors prepare an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Warhawks” Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, during night fly operations on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 22, 2024. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)