USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations

241122-N-FS097-3002 PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 22, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Edgar Munoz, of San Diego, operates the catapult during night flight operations in the waist bubble aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Nov. 22, 2024. USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)