    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan 

    250106-N-FS097-1175 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2024) Lt. Robert Cain, of San Antonio, ensures all Sailors are clear of the takeoff zone on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 6, 2024. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)

    South China Sea
    USS Carl Vinson
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Strike Group ONE

