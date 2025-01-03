USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250106-N-FS097-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 6, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Rogjay Young, of Jamaica, stands in front of an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Warhawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 97, signaling that the jet is ready for flight on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 6, 2024. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Nate Jordan)