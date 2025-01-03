Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition

    CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 4, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

