Governor's Twenty Pistol Competition

U.S. Army and Air National Guardsmen participate in the Governor's Twenty marksmanship competition at Camp Swift, Bastrop, Texas, Jan. 4, 2025. The guardsmen compete in several pistol shooting events over a two day period, with the top 20 receiving a special Governor’s Twenty tab that can be worn on their combat uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|01.04.2025
|01.05.2025 20:11
|8822650
|250104-Z-GK303-1292
|6192x4128
|3.69 MB
|CAMP SWIFT, TEXAS, US
|5
|0
