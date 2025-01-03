Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David speaks with his grandson at the National Museum of the U.S. Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Jan. 3, 2025 – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 08:37
    Photo ID: 8822594
    VIRIN: 250104-A-KH850-2713
    Resolution: 6838x5330
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony
    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-David

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download