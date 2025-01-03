Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 13 of 16]

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Victoria F. Secrest, daughter of former U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. The ceremony inducted the 7 Medal of Honor recipients who received the medal at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025, into Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 08:37
    VIRIN: 250104-A-KH850-5353
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-McGee

