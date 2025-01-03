Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Victoria F. Secrest, daughter of former U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. The ceremony inducted the 7 Medal of Honor recipients who received the medal at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025, into Hall of Heroes in the Pentagon.
