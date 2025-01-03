Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George speaks with Former U.S. Army Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David receives a framed Medal of Honor flag during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-

Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. David – the only living recipient among the seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony on Jan. 3, 2025 – was recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a radio operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, during combat operations on May 7, 1970 near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thien province, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)