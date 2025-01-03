Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Loretta Orig, center, sister of former U.S. Pvt. Bruno R. Orig, receives a framed photo of Orig and his Medal of Honor citation during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Orig – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty during enemy contact on Feb. 15, 1951, near Chipyong-ni, Korea, while serving in Company G, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)