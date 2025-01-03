Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

    Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Debra Nelson McKnight, center, daughter of former U.S. Army Capt. Hugh R. Nelson, jr., receives a framed photo of Nelson and his Medal of Honor citation during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Nelson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of extraordinary heroism in saving the lives of his crew members under enemy fire during the Vietnam War on June 5, 1966, while serving as the aircraft commander of an armed Huey helicopter with the 114th Aviation Company (Airmobile Light), 13th Aviation Battalion, near Moc Hoa, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 08:37
    Photo ID: 8822585
    VIRIN: 250104-A-KH850-9134
    Resolution: 7177x5117
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025JAN
    #MOH2025-Nelson

