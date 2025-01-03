Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Victoria F. Secrest, center, daughter of former U.S. Army Cpl. Fred B. McGee, receives a framed Medal of Honor flag during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. McGee – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor in saving the lives of his comrades during an assault on enemy fortified positions at Hill 528 on June 16, 1952, near Tang-Wan-Ni, Korea, while serving as a light machine gunner with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)