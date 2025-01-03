Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony

Laura E. Blevins, center, daughter of former U.S. Army Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, receives a framed Medal of Honor flag during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Cavazos – who later achieved the distinction of becoming the U.S. Army’s first Hispanic four-star general – was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025, for his acts of extraordinary heroism during the Korean War on June 14, 1953, near Sagimak, Korea, while serving in Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 65th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8822583
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-KH850-1028
|Resolution:
|5317x4895
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
