Juanita P. Mendez, center, sister of former U.S. Army Pfc. Charles R. Johnson, receives a framed Medal of Honor flag during the Hall of Heroes Induction Ceremony in Conmy Hall at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4th, 2025. Johnson – one of seven U.S. Soldiers from the Korean and Vietnam Wars to receive the Medal of Honor at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 – was posthumously recognized and honored for his acts of valor while saving the lives of ten comrades during the Korean War at Outpost Harry, June 11-12, 1953, while serving as a Browning automatic rifleman with Company B, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2025 08:37
|Photo ID:
|8822580
|VIRIN:
|250104-A-KH850-9343
|Resolution:
|4752x4485
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medal of Honoor hall of heroes Induction Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.