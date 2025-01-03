President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard support the State Funeral of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. The Ceremonial Honor Guard is one of many components across the Department of Defense providing ceremonial support to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR) for Carter's state funeral. Military and civilian personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Contreras)