President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter during a state funeral at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. Military and civilian personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Contreras)