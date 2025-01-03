Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Ceremony

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Contreras 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter during a state funeral at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. Military and civilian personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Spencer Contreras)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2025 01:29
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    JTF-NCR
    State Funeral
    JimmyCarterPOTUS
    SF39

