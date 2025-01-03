President Jimmy Carter State Funeral Cermony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members with the Ceremonial Honor Guard carry the casket of President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, during a State Funeral Service at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Jan. 4. Military and civilian personnel assigned to JTF-NCR provided ceremonial and civil affairs support during Carter's state funeral. JTF-NCR is a joint service command tasked with planning and delivering precise ceremonial support during state funerals, while safeguarding the National Capital Region and collaborating on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Air Force Photo Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)