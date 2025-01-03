Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medal of Honor - Pvt. Bruno R. Orig [Image 1 of 3]

    Medal of Honor - Pvt. Bruno R. Orig

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2025

    Photo by Kristine Dove 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Former U.S. Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig posthumously received the Medal of Honor during a ceremony at the White House, Jan. 3, 2025 for his actions during the Korean War.

