USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250104-N-FS097-2378 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 4, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Shaylyn Torres, of Albuquerque, N.M., signals an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning (VAW) 113, on the flight deck on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 4, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nate Jordan)