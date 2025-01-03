AFCENT Band performs, visits 386th AEW

A U.S. Air Forces Central Band guitar player plays his instrument during a performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2024. The AFCENT band performs concerts in different locations to boost morale of members supporting various operations within the CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|8822239
|VIRIN:
|241219-F-EM058-1539
|Resolution:
|7163x4775
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
